Assam: Two killed in Truck-Bolero crash in Dima Hasao

Haflong: A tragic head-on collision between a truck and a Bolero near Hatikali Forest Gate in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Sunday claimed the lives of two individuals and left two others seriously injured, according to local sources.

The sources stated that the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Hatikali Police Outpost when a truck (Registration No AS 01SC 0645) heading from Langting towards Lumding collided with a Bolero SUV (Registration No UP52BU 8397) coming from the opposite direction.

Sources confirmed that the impact of the collision resulted in the immediate death of the Bolero driver, identified as Kamal Kumar Dutta (57), son of Kalipad Dutta, resident of Nunna Nagar under the Katigorah Police Station in the Cachar district, along with Newaz Ahmed Choudhury, a resident of Katigorah, Assam.

Meanwhile, two other passengers in the Bolero identified as Imran Islam (23 ), son of Amiruddin Mazumder, resident of Chipar Sangam Pt.III under Algapur in the Hailakandi district, and Tausif Jaman Choudhary (17), son of the deceased Newaz Ahmed Choudhury, sustained severe injuries, the sources added.

According to the police officials, the public rushed the injured individuals to the Lumding FRU (First Referral Unit) for emergency treatment.

Due to the critical nature of their injuries, the doctors referred both patients to Diphu Medical College for advanced medical care, the official stated.

The official asserted that the authority has sent the bodies of the deceased to the Langting Model Hospital for post-mortem procedures.

Moreover, the police have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision and are actively searching for the absconding truck driver, the official added.