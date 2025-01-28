Guwahati: Two women died during an elephant attack in Udalguri, Assam on Monday night.

As per reports, the deceased were found by locals on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Dimakuchi area of Udalguri, Assam after a herd of wild elephants entered the village in search of food.

The deceased were identified as Lalmek Karmakar (60) and her daughter Apu Karmakar (35).

As per locals, the duo was sleeping when the elephants vandalised their house and trampled them to death.

Locals said that the two died before any rescue or medical efforts could be arranged.

Forest officials were informed following the incident and attempts to chase the herd away back to the forest are being carried out.