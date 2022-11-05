Guwahati: Two minor brothers, who were allegedly kidnapped from their house in central Assam‘s Nagaon district, were rescued from the neighbouring Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the father of the missing boys at the Batadrava police station in Nagaon on Friday, police launched an operation on Saturday to rescue the minor boys.

Police said the boys were allegedly kidnapped on Thursday while they were playing in front of their house in Bherbheri village.

The father of the boys had named a woman in his complaint, and the police tracked her down with the help of her mobile phone’s tower location.

”Once her location was confirmed in Karbi Anglong district, we contacted the police there and in a joint operation today, we rescued the two boys from the Diphu bus terminus. The woman and a man were arrested. They have confessed to the kidnapping,” a police officer said.

A further investigation into the incident is underway, the official added.