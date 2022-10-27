Bokajan: Despite the regular crackdown by Karbi Anglong police on the smuggling of narcotics and contraband items, persistent smuggling continues along the Assam-Nagaland border.

In one such case, the Karbi Anglong police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of drugs into Assam on Wednesday.

The Karbi Anglong police based on specific information regarding the movement of drugs along NH 36, intercepted two vehicles (one Toyota Innova and the other Maruti 800 car) in the Dillai Tiniali area along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The police team thoroughly searched the vehicles and recovered 100 soap boxes containing approximately 1.263 KG of heroin hidden inside the vehicles. Police also seized cash amounting to Rs 75 thousand from the vehicles, said an official.

Police also arrested four persons. They have been identified as Daniel Kitharee, 33, Kapani, 22, Sahjan Ahmed Borbhuyan, 33 and Md.Sahabir Ali, 37, in connection with the recovery.

Both Daniel and Kapani are residents of Tadubi in the Senapati district of Manipur.

Sahjan is a resident of Borkhola in the Cachar district of Assam and Md.Sahabir is a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

“The approximate value of the seized drugs is close to Rs 10 Crore in the black market. Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were carried from Dimapur and was supposed to be delivered at Nagaon. We are working on the leads and a detailed investigation is on,” SDPO John Das said.