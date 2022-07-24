Bokajan: Karbi Anglong police seized a huge quantity of heroin from two vehicles along the Assam-Nagaland border in East Karbi Anglong on Sunday.

Police also arrested three people including a woman in connection with the recovery.

As per reports, the Karbi Anglong police based on specific information regarding the transportation of drugs, intercepted two vehicles in the Rengma Basti area adjacent to the Assam-Nagaland border.

During a thorough search of the vehicles, the police team recovered 99 boxes (50 boxes from the EECO van bearing registration number NL 07CB 2827 and 49 boxes from the Gypsy bearing registration number NL07CA 5586) containing 1.330 KG heroin hidden inside the vehicles.

Police also arrested three persons including a woman identified as Avi alias Angela, 25, Pavei Saichama, 25 and Veio, 42 in connection with the recovery.

While Avi is a resident of New Minister Hill Kohima, Pavei and Veio are residents of Tadubi in Senapati district of Manipur.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was carrying the drugs from Manipur and had used the Rengma Basti route to enter Assam to avoid the routine police check in Khatkhati.

The approximate value of the seized drugs is reported to be close to 10 Crore in the black market.