Udhampur: A truck carrying 21-5 kg of suspected heroin was seized by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Sunday.

The police also arrested a suspected smuggler from the truck.

The police reportedly seized the truck during routine checking at Zero Point Chenani.

The truck was coming from Kashmir towards Udhampur.

After it was intercepted, the police found 18 packets of Heroin weighing around 21.5 Kg (including the packaging weight) from it.

The driver was detained on spot and later arrested.

He was identified as Kulwinder Singh hailing from Nawanshahr in Punjab.

An investigation has been initiated.

The truck bearing registration number PB08BT9403 was seized.