Guwahati: Two suspected jihadi operatives were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police from Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They were allegedly involved in planning a major terror act on behalf of their Bangladesh-based handlers, a police statement read.

Also Read: Assam: Four AANLA members held for railway contractor’s abduction, murder

The duo was arrested from Kokrajhar, Assam, following a raid and search operation conducted by the STF in collaboration with the local police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police during the raid recovered four handmade rifles resembling AKs, 34 rounds of live ammunition, 24 rounds of blank cartridges, one pair of live un-primed IEDs with cortex and one handmade grenade with explosives.

Also Read: Assam: BJP to go solo for panchayat polls

The operation is part of the ongoing “Operation Praghat,” which aims to dismantle the network of jihadi elements in the region, the police said.

SDGP Harmeet Singh said that the entire case is now being investigated and these were part of an ongoing investigation.

He added that the police are now connecting dots with other similar arrests in the past few months across the country.