Assam: STF arrests suspected jihadi in Kokrajhar

Guwahati: A suspected jihadi operative was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police from Kokrajhar.

A police official said that the arrest was made in a continued crackdown on a recently busted jihadi module.

The STF apprehended Abul Zahar SK, a 30-year-old resident of Joypur, Namapara, Kokrajhar.

Following his arrest, the STF recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including four handmade rifles, 34 rounds of ammunition, and 24 blank cartridges.

Additionally, other incriminating items, including basic ingredients of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), were also seized.

Further details of the arrest and recovery are expected to be released soon.