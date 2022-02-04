Dhubri: The Border Security Force (BSF), on Friday, seized a huge consignment of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value Rs 3,03,000 near the Indo-Bangladesh International Border (IB) at Bhogdar Char area in Lower Assam’s Dhubri district.

A BSF source said, “Acting on specific information about the movement of FICN at Bhogdore village located near Indo Bangladesh International border in Dhubri district.”

The source added that the information was further developed and accordingly, a joint operation was planned and carried out by the troops of the BSF and Dhubri police.

During the operation, the team successfully apprehended two persons along with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 3,03,000 from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused persons were identified as Gulab Uddin of Bhogdore village and Aizul Haque of Dharamsala village.

They were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.