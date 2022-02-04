The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to launch a new BTech programme in Energy Engineering.

The School of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati will offer the programme from the academic year 2022-2023.

The first batch of 20 students will be admitted through the JEE Advanced 2022 counselling process.

The programme is aimed at training young minds to adopt a holistic approach while assessing the potential, the need, and the necessities for extending technological interventions towards sustainable energy development.

“This new B Tech programme in energy engineering being offered by IIT Guwahati will be very beneficial as it will provide a fundamental understanding of renewable energy infrastructure, system development for sustainable carbon-neutral growth, energy storage, distribution and much more,” IIT Guwahati director TG Sitharam said.



“There has been a substantial increase in funding from the government and private firms for renewable energy, which substantially will result in the creation of ample job opportunities in the green energy sector and companies,” Sitharam said.

K Mohanty, head of the school outlined some of the new and interesting courses of the programme such as energy innovation & design thinking, community engagement & entrepreneurship programme, energy materials & device fabrication laboratory, etc. students will have a choice to continue the entrepreneurship programme in the last two semesters in lieu of two elective courses.

Currently, the School of Energy Science and Engineering is successfully running two academic programmes: PhD since 2005 and MS by research since 2015, with the support of experienced faculty members from various disciplines of science and engineering.