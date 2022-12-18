GUWAHATI: Two persons have been arrested by the police in Guwahati city of Assam in connection with an alleged rape case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amirul Islam and Abu Abdullah.

Both the accused had allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl in Guwahati after having brought the victim to the city on the pretext of providing her work.

The victim girl hails from Roumari in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Based on a complaint filed at the Basistha police station in Guwahati city of Assam, the accused duo was arrested.

The girl was taken to an under-construction building in Lakhra area of Guwahati city of Assam, where she was allegedly raped.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.