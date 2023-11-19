Guwahati: In line with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to make road safety awareness a mass movement, the Assam transport department will organise a statewide awareness campaign “Path Suraksha Jan Andolan” from Sunday (November 19).

The campaign, being initiated on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, aims to reduce road accidents and fatalities in Assam.

Assam recorded 6,001 road accidents between January and October, 2023, leading to 2,606 fatalities and 4,800 injuries.

The top five districts of the state with the highest fatalities during this period were Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Goalpara.

Notably, 40.89 per cent of the road accidents occurred between 3 pm and 9 pm, with 40 per cent taking place on the national highways.

On the other hand, 76 per cent of road accidents transpired in open spaces, residential zones and market areas.

A disconcerting statistic revealed that in 2021, 78.88 per cent of the total fatalities occurred within the age group of 18 to 45 years, representing the most productive segment of the population.

In the same year, pedestrians and non-motorized vehicle users accounted for a significant 28 per cent of crash victims, underscoring the vulnerability of these road users. Moreover, a startling 60 per cent of the crashes involved two-wheelers and four-wheelers, emphasising the urgent need for targeted safety measures.

Adding to the concern, heavy vehicles like buses and trucks contributed to eight per cent of the total crashes on the highways. Over-speeding topped the list at 68 per cent, followed by driving on the wrong side (7.12%), drunken driving (9.14%), and mobile phone use (3.60%), red light jumping (1.52%), and 10.84% attributed to various other causes.

As a part of the awareness campaign, a bike rally will be held covering 35 districts, 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) and the accident-prone areas among others.

The rally will include awareness meetings with stakeholders, government officials, students, drivers and the public to sensitise them on the necessity of road safety and instill a sense of responsibility among the citizens.

In an effort to cultivate a culture of road safety, adherence to traffic rules and responsible behaviour on the roads, the statewide awareness campaign is expected to symbolise the government’s commitment to reducing road accidents and safeguarding lives.

Concurrently, the statewide bike rally, a collaborative initiative against road accidents, will traverse various locations across the state.

Following the awareness campaign, the state transport department in collaboration with a non-profit organisation will conduct a road safety audit of Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts as part of the “Zero Fatality District” programme.

The audit, scheduled from November 20 to 25 this year, will comprehensively cover engineering, enforcement, education and emergency care.