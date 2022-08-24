MANGALDOI: The police in Darrang district of Assam have rescued at least three minor girls from Tamil Nadu.

The rescued minor girls were suspected to be trafficked by an inter-state human trafficking racket presently active in the Northeast.

Briefing media about the incident, new appointed SP of Darrang district in Assam – Prasanta Saikia informed that three girl students – all minors studying in a private school of Chikonmati under Dalgaon police station went missing on August 13 while going to school.

Later on the basis of an FIR, where one person was accused by name, Dalgaon police in Assam registered a case (285 / 2022 ) and started investigation.

The investigation was assisted by the Tamil Nadu police, which led to safe rescue of all the victims.

One person named Babu Ali (25), the prime accused and a resident of Sarbe Heruwa village under Rowta police station in Assam has been arrested while another accused – Amijul Haque (26), a native of Chakrabasti village under Dalgaon police station managed to escape.

A five member police team consisting of two woman police personnel accompanied by a guardian of the victim girls rushed to Tamil Nadu to bring the minor girls back home in Assam.

Meanwhile, the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Darrang SP Prasanta Saikia stated that efforts are on to nab the absconding other accused.