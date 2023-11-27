GUWAHATI: Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati city of Assam is gearing up in full swing for the T20 international cricket match between India and Australia.

The T20 match between India and Australia to be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati city of Assam is the third of the ongoing bilateral series.

Both the Indian and Australian teams arrived in Guwahati, Assam on November 27.

The T20 bilateral series between India and Australia began on November 23 at Vishakhapatanam.

In the November 23 match, India defeated Australia by two wickets with one ball to spare.

In the second T20 match of the bilateral series between India and Australia, the men in blue defeated the Kangaroos at Thiruvananthapuram on November 26.

Meanwhile, ahead of the match between India and Australia on November 28, traffic restrictions have been imposed in Guwahati.

Restrictions on movement of vehicles imposed are:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on 28 November 2023. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on AK Azad road and AK Dev road from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on 28th November 2023. AK Azad Road (Lakhra road) shall be one way from 3 PM on 28th November 2023. The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Charnali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match, school buses and emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders. On 28th November 2023, The Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

Information on entry gates to Barspara Stadium in Guwahati:

Gate No-1B: This gate is earmarked for the invitees only with car passes. Will enter via AK Azad Road via Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium

There will be six gates for the entry of spectators:

Gate No. 2 on Barsapara Road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road) Gate No. 3 on R.G. Baruah Path will enter via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road) Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali (AK Azad Road) Gate No. 5 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Deb Road) Gate No. 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Deb Road) Gate No 7 on Barsapara Road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

Information on parking:

Coming via AK Deb Road

Champabati Field Ganeshpara Field Datalpara Field Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line road side parking in one side) Ambari Rangpathar Field PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari

Coming via AK Azad Road

Lutuma Field Cycle Factory Field near Vishal marriage hall Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line roadside parking on one side) New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara Rolling mill parking field Kalimandir Spring club field, Colony Bazar