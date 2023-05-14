DIBRUGARH: Atobacco syndicate seems to be operating in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

A tobacco syndicate seems to be exploiting customers and dealers by charging a 70 to 80% higher rate from the actual rate in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Sources informed this correspondent that distributors of tobacco products in Dibrugarh district of Assam are spearheading the alleged syndicate in Dibrugarh.

These distributors in Dibrugarh district of Assam are reportedly charging higher rates for tobacco products.

Consumers are reportedly asked to pay higher than the actual rate.

Sources allege that three individuals – Bihari Tamuli, Chaurasiya and Dilip Paul – are operating the alleged syndicate in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

It has further come to notice that the tobacco and gutka distributors are selling old stock in the market, sources claimed.

“It is a big syndicate and the main distributors are controlling the prices of the tobacco and gutka products in the market,” a source claimed.

The source added: “Most of the distributors are running the syndicate from the coal road area of Dibrugarh town. The district administration should immediately act to stop the syndicate.”