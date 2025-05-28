Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state cabinet has approved the issuance of Arms Licences to eligible indigenous people residing in vulnerable regions across Assam.

The decision comes in response to perceived constant insecurity regarding life and property in these areas.

Addressing media persons following the cabinet meeting in a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma clarified that the government will issue a license specifically in areas identified as sensitive or backward, where indigenous residents feel a direct threat to their safety.

He asserted that the initiative also includes provisions for residents in border areas.

CM Sarma further stated that the government has taken a very important decision in our cabinet.

“Assam is a very difficult and sensitive state. We have decided to give arms licences to eligible people who are residing in remote areas, vulnerable areas, and border areas. We will encourage our original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply and take the arms licence as per eligibility stated in the Indian Arms Act,” the Chief Minister noted.

The Chief Minister added that the decision is effective immediately, and eligible individuals can begin availing of the facility from today itself.

The #AssamCabibet has today taken a very important decision to protect the interests of our Jati, Mati, Bheti.



Arms Licenses will be granted to Original Inhabitants and indigenous Indian people living in vulnerable areas to tackle unlawful threats from hostile quarters. pic.twitter.com/C0CFNt8n6E — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 28, 2025