Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to increase the number of reserved seats by two each for the six ethnic tribes–Adivasi, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Matak, Moran and Chutia–in medical education from the academic year 2022-23.

The development comes after the six communities in Assam have threatened to launch a coordinated stir over the “inordinate delay” in granting them ST status.

The six communities– which are currently under the Other Backward Communities (OBC)–have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status.

Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Friday said the tea tribes (Adivasi) will now have 26 reserved seats, the Koch Rajbongshis 10, Tai Ahom seven, Chutias six while Matak and Moran will have five each.

Three seats will be reserved under the ex-servicemen quota for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) studies, he said.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also decided to increase the upper age limit at entry-level posts in medical colleges from 38 to 40 years for General category, 41 to 43 years for OBC and More Other Backward Class (MOBC) and 43 to 45 years for SC and ST category applicants to motivate PG doctors to offer their services as faculty in the medical colleges.