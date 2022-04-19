Guwahati: Assam Government would honour the soldiers, who took part in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at an event in Guwahati on April 23, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Chief Minister Sarma, after holding a meeting on Monday with the ministers and officials about the upcoming event, said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would grace the function as chief guest.



He said that though many officers and defence personnel from the northeastern region played a catalyst’s role in the Bangladesh Liberation War, little was known about their sacrifice and performance.



“These officers trained and equipped thousands of freedom fighters of the Mukti Bahini to take on the Pakistani army,” Sarma said.



While thousands of security personnel and civilians from the northeastern states helped the “Mukti Yoddha” (freedom fighters of Bangladesh) during the nine-month long Bangladesh Liberation War, over 20, 00,000 Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam.