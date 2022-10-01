GUWAHATI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Assam has demanded that all awards conferred on Aimee Baruah’s Dimasa film – Semkhor – be withdrawn.

The Assam TMC has also demanded cancellation of certification given by the censor board to the Dimasa film – Semkhor.

“Aimee Baruah has shamed entire Assam in the whole world,” Assam Trinamool Youth Congress chief Bandip Dutta said.

Meanwhile, Assam Trinamool Women Congress president Papori Malakar said that actor Aimee Baruah must be held accountable for ‘misrepresenting’ customs of Dimasa community in the film.

“Dimasas are a part of Assam and so we demand action on what has happened,” Malakar said.

Troubles for Aimee Baruah’s Dimasa film Semkhor seem to have become never-ending.

At least five Dimasa organisations have alleged that an 84-day-old baby had died during the shooting of Aimee Baruah’s Semkhor movie, which has been under massive controversies.

Five Dimasa bodies have now written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice for the family of the baby girl, who died during the shooting of the film in Semkhor in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Assamese actor Aimee Baruah has landed in legal trouble as a case has been filed against her for allegedly misrepresenting the Dimasa community in her award-winning film Semkhor.