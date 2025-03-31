Digboi: The Lekhapani Forest team, led by Ranger Parismita Neog, in collaboration with Ledu police, seized Rs 3,06,600, 35 files, and several incriminating documents on Sunday evening from the residence of Kaushal Singh, a previously arrested coal trader, in Ledu, Tinsukia district, Assam.

Police arrested at least four persons involved in the case, including three on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The security personnel of Assam police and forest department under Digboi Division raided the residence of the accused arrested along with two more accomplices earlier on Saturday for allegedly carrying and storing diesel in Lekhapani Reserve Forest.

According to forest personnel, the notorious coal smuggler Kaushal Singh along with his accomplices Rahul Singpho and Anil Prasad was carrying 200 liters of diesel towards the said RF in a Bolero pickup vehicle AS 23 DC 1662 meant for rat-hole mining in the protected and banned areas.

Police later arrested Shrij Singh, the son of the accused, for engaging in a heated argument and restraining on-duty government officials and personnel. The son was reportedly involved in the interstate timber and coal trade.

Meanwhile, TC Ranjith Ram, IFS, the DFO of Digboi, hailed the proactive initiative of the entire Lekhapani Forest Range against anti-social elements.

He told NeNow that the forest department would not tolerate mining in the reserve forest or other jurisdictions, prioritizing the preservation and protection of the rich biodiversity in the divisional landscape.

The police and forest department conducted an in-depth investigation, afoot till filing the report.