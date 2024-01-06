Written by: Rupjyoti Mahanta

Bokajan: In a bid to combat the alarming rise in road accidents on National Highway 39 (NH-39) and its connecting stretch of NH-36 in Assam, the Karbi Anglong Police, in collaboration with the District Road Safety Committee, has launched a groundbreaking “Time Card” initiative.

Starting from Sunday, a trial period will commence where vehicles traversing the Sarihajan-Silonijan section of NH-39 will be issued time cards, said an official.

This card will not only track travel time but also enforce a strict 60 km/hr speed limit. Reaching the destination before the allotted time will result in penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

Highlighting the urgency, the Superintendent of Police revealed that 79 Karbi Anglong residents, with a concentration between Bokajan and Borpathar, lost their lives in 2023 alone. Speeding was attributed as the primary cause.

The initiative goes beyond just regulating speed. Intensified vigilance against drunk driving and stricter parking regulations on the highway will be implemented.

Specific time frames identified as high-risk accident zones will also receive increased police presence.