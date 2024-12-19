Dibrugarh: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in eastern Assam‘s Tinsukia district on Wednesday night. The accident occurred at Nabajyoti village in the Kakopathar area.

A Hyundai i10 (AS 01 H 0811), carrying three passengers, collided with a dumper truck (AR 17 5419) parked on the outskirts of Kakopathar. All three occupants of the car died on the spot.

Initial reports incorrectly stated that a police constable and the dumper driver were also killed. This information was inaccurate. No other fatalities were reported.

A police official stated, “Poor visibility and the improper parking of the dumper may have contributed to the fatal collision. We have launched an investigation into the incident.”

This accident follows another recent incident on December 16, where one person died and four others were injured after a vehicle (AS 06 AK 8716) plunged into the Sessa River on the Dibrugarh-Duliajan road in Dibrugarh.

The deceased was identified as Ishan Gogoi. Akhiraj Gogoi (28), Trideep Gogoi (30), Latu Gogoi (26), and Biplob Gogoi (28) were rescued and treated at Assam Medical College and Hospital. The vehicle remains in the river.

A police official commented on the broader issue of road safety, stating, “Most accidents are caused by speeding and poor visibility. Drivers should adhere to speed limits.”