Pathsala: The Bajali police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the recent chain and money snatching case in Pathsala town in Assam’s Bajali district.

Police following the arrest informed that the accused reportedly snatched chains using bikes from people walking out from the Banks.

The persons arrested were identified as Ratul Kaibarta of Masalpur in Baska, Inush Ali and Babul Ali from the Batua area of Barpeta.

Following their arrest, the police also recovered two-wheelers used for the crime and mobile phones from them.

The police informed that the persons have admitted being involved in the recent chain snatchings in the district.