DIBRUGARH: Congress members in Dibrugarh on Friday held a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential commodities.

Led by Dibrugarh district Congress president Debaranjan Gogoi and general secretary Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog, the congress members took out a rally from the Rajiv Bhavan up to the deputy commissioner’s office.

Also Read: Assam: Skeleton of man missing for three months found in septic tank

Holding placards and banners the protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government in the Centre for failing to control inflation, GST hike on essential items and rising unemployment in the country.

“Our protest is part of our nationwide rally against inflation and the unreasonable GST hike on food items and also against rising unemployment in the country. The Narendra Modi government has failed in all fronts. Inflation has gone beyond the limit. The price of fuel and cooking gas is now beyond the reach of the common people”, a congress leader said.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested for attempting to join ULFA-I through social media

He added, “The price of essential commodities has shot through the roof. The BJP came to power promising achhe din for the people but they have systematically destroyed them with their anti-people policies. Prices need to come down soon or else people will be forced to hit the streets against the government.” a congress leader said.