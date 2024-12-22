Guwahati: Tezpur University will celebrate its 22nd Convocation on December 27, 2024, to confer degrees and diplomas upon its graduating students.

Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, will serve as the Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation Address.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Hon’ble Governor of Assam and Chancellor of the University, will preside over the ceremony.

He will award Degrees, Diplomas, and Medals to the graduating class at the University's Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Over 1300 students are expected to receive their academic credentials during the 22nd Convocation.

The University will confer 799 Master’s degrees, 365 Bachelor’s degrees, and 14 Diplomas. Additionally, 126 Ph.D. degrees will be awarded, and 50 top-performing students will be honored with gold medals.

Furthermore, 51 students who successfully completed their degrees through distance and online learning will also receive their awards during this momentous occasion.

“Convocation ceremonies are a significant milestone in the academic journey of every graduating student,” remarked Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University, while extending his best wishes to the graduating class.