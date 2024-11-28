Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) has made a remarkable achievement by securing the 35th position among Indian universities in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025 (THE-ISR).

This prestigious ranking marks TU as the only ranked institution in Northeast India for its commitment and contributions to interdisciplinary science education and research.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Interdisciplinary science research is a groundbreaking approach that merges knowledge from various academic disciplines to tackle global challenges. The THE-ISR, being the first of its kind, recognizes universities that actively promote and excel in this field.

A total of 749 higher education institutions from 92 countries were evaluated in the THE-ISR 2025. The ranking methodology employs eleven carefully calibrated indicators to assess universities across critical areas.

These indicators include interdisciplinary science research expenditure, research success, facilities dedicated to interdisciplinary science, and administrative support encompassing promotional policies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the ranking process utilizes over 157 million citations, 18 million research publications, and survey responses from more than 20,000 scholars worldwide.

Prof. D.C. Baruah, Director of the Centre for Multidisciplinary Research and leader of the University’s Internal Quality Assurance Team, expressed his enthusiasm about the global recognition.

He believes the THE-ISR ranking will significantly amplify the interdisciplinary learning culture within Tezpur University.

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, congratulated the entire TU fraternity involved in interdisciplinary research for achieving this prestigious recognition.

He expressed his belief that the hard work of TU researchers will continue to excel, propelling the university to even greater heights.

Furthermore, Prof. Singh reiterated the university’s commitment to providing all necessary support for fostering interdisciplinary education and research, aligning with the core principles of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020).