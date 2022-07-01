Guwahati: A suspected member of a proscribed Bangladesh-based terror outfit, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) – was arrested in Guwahati on Friday.

Police said the suspected JMB cadre, identified as Enamul Haque was arrested from a guest house in City’s Dispur area.

A team of Dispur police in a joint operation with the Crime Branch arrested Haque from Dispur Last Gate area. He worked as a manager at Dispur guest house.

Police seized some incriminating documents including JMB’s letterhead from Haque’s residence.

He is currently being interrogated at DCP (East) office in Guwahati, said an official.

He will be produced before Kamrup CJM’s court on Saturday.

Earlier in April, three suspected JMB linkmen were arrested by Assam Police in connection with a case registered with the Jogighopa police station in Bongaigaon district.

A team of the Assam Police reached Sonamura under Sepahijala district of Tripura and arrested the accused persons— Abul Kashem (33), Hamid Ali (38) and Imran Hossein (24); all residents of KhadyaKhala village under Jatrapur police station.

Tripura Police, earlier, arrested them based on central intelligence inputs.

They are suspected of having links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Jamaat Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh. But, they were granted bail by Sepahijala District Court.