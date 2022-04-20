DIBRUGARH: An incident of alleged extortion demand, targeting a tea trader by suspected ULFA-I rebels, has come to light from Tinsukia district in Assam.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday night and was captured on CCTV cameras.

Three men in camouflage came to the residence of businessman Umesh Shah in Kakojan area under Philobari police station in Tinsukis district of Assam at around 6:30 pm on a motorcycle.

Two entered the residence of the businessman and spent some time inside the house.

The men then left on the motorcycle.

It is learnt that the businessman was not at his home at that time the camouflaged men visited his house, as he had left for Chennai for a medical check-up few days back.

The businessman’s son revealed that his father was abducted from by a group of men on October 8, 2021, who identified themselves as members of ULFA-I.

“They took him to a jungle and demanded an amount of Rs 7 lakh from him on behalf of the outfit.

When he expressed inability to pay the sum, they lowered the amount to Rs 4 lakh and asked him to keep the amount ready at his home.

On that condition, he was allowed to leave by the abductors.

On Tuesday, they had come to collect the extortion amount.”

“Cases of extortion in the name the insurgents group has started in Tinsukia. Many people have been arrested in Tinsukia for being ULFA-I linkmen,” said a source.