PATHSALA: A pose for photograph by a woman at Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam that depicted the ‘swastika’ symbol has taken the internet by storm this Diwali.

The ‘swastika’ pose for photograph by the woman from Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam during Diwali celebrations this year has goes viral on different social media platforms.

The 29-year-old woman from Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam, who posed as a ‘swastika’ symbol is Lipka Talukdar.

Hailing from Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam – Lipika Talukdar currently resides in Bangalore.

She was a Yoga trainer at a rehabilitation centre at Shantikunj Rehabilitation Centre at Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam before shifting to Bangalore.

Being a professional yoga trainer, Lipika was able to pose resembling ‘swastika’ with ease.

This ‘swastika’ pose by Lipika has been appreciated by netizens and common people.

Lipika has been motivating people for maintaining good physical as well as mental health.

She is Master’s Degree holder in yogic science and naturopathy.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in Yogic Science & Naturopathy from Mahapurusha Srimanta Shankardev Vishwavidyalaya in Guwahati, Assam.

She had also bagged the titles of ‘Yoga Samgragi’ in All Assam Sports Championship 2019, ‘Best of the Best’ in Zubin Classic Yoga Championship 2019 and a participant of National Yoga Championship 2019.

Besides she also volunteered at Free Yoga Camps and conducted Yoga classes in Pathsala as a voluntary services on behalf of Brain & Figure Group since 2017.

About Swastika:

In Hinduism, the right-facing symbol (clockwise) is called swastika, symbolizing surya (sun), prosperity and good luck.

On the other hand, the left-facing symbol (counter-clockwise) is called sauwastika, symbolising night or tantric aspects of Kali.