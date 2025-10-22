Guwahati: A unique community knowledge exchange programme focusing on sustainable livelihood practices and natural resource management was recently held in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape of Assam.

“It brought together community members from the Barak Valley for three days of immersive learning and collaboration,” Aaranayak stated on Wednesday.

Organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with the North East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) and facilitated by Journey for Learning (J4L), the event from 13 to 16 October aimed to strengthen cooperation, innovation, and knowledge sharing among grassroots community groups to promote resilient, eco-friendly livelihoods.

The programme fostered mutual learning on critical sustainability themes such as water management, agroforestry, eco-restoration, and livelihood diversification.

Six representatives from the Barak Valley participated, gaining first-hand exposure to community-led initiatives that integrate environmental conservation with income generation.

Participants engaged in sessions on community-based natural resource management (CBNRM), discussed water supply systems and activated charcoal filters, and observed a tea processing demonstration highlighting sustainable agricultural methods.

The team also learned about nursery management, river water monitoring, and participated in a village walk covering restoration plots, weaving units, and agroforestry fields.

A key highlight was the interaction with PIRBI’s collective business model, which empowers local producers through inclusive, sustainable entrepreneurship.

This model demonstrates how community-driven conservation efforts can enhance both biodiversity protection and economic resilience.

The initiative served as a cross-learning platform for participants to explore best practices in ecosystem-based livelihoods and water governance, reinforcing the importance of community participation in sustaining natural resources.

Aaranyak reiterated its commitment to the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, alongside supporting indigenous communities across the Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong and Manas Landscapes through sustainable livelihood promotion, education, and awareness initiatives.

The IUCN–KfW and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service supported the programme under the broader global framework of sustainable development and conservation.