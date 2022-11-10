Guwahati: Rajmohan Roy, suspended Darrang district superintendent of police (SP) surrendered before the investigating officer of the CID of Assam Police on Thursday.

Roy along with other officials was accused of concealing findings of the investigation into the murder of a 13-year-old minor girl in the Darrang district.

Rajmohan Roy, who was suspended in August, arrived at the CID office in Guwahati on Thursday to surrender, soon after which he was taken into police custody by the investigating team.

The victim girl who was working as a domestic help was found hanging in June in the house of her employer at Dhula in Darang district.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CID arrested Rupam Phukan, the suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang district for ‘unfairly handling’ the murder case of the minor girl.

Three doctors of Mangaldai Civil Hospital Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi and Anupam Sharma were also arrested for allegedly providing a fake post-mortem report in connection with the death of the minor girl.

Earlier, CID arrested Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, the then Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station after collecting adequate evidence that he has taken illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused as a reward for extending undue favour illegally to Krishna Kamal Baruah.

Earlier in August, the Assam government suspended SP Roy, ASP Phukan and Dhula police station officer-in-charge Utpal Bora over the allegations of an unfair investigation into the death of the minor girl in the Dhekiajuli area.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police chief to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12 and a day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers.

The minor girl, who was working as a domestic help at the house of one Krishna Kamal Baruah in the Dhula area, was found dead in the house on June 11.

The police concluded it was a case of suicide.