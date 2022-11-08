Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police has arrested a suspended police officer and three doctors of a government-run hospital in Darrang district in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl in the Dhekiajuli.

Rupam Phukan, suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang district, was arrested on Tuesday for ‘unfairly handling’ the case of the unnatural death of a minor girl.

The CID on Monday arrested three doctors of a government hospital for allegedly providing a fake post-mortem report in connection with the death of a minor girl. The arrested doctors are Anupam Sarma, Ajanta Bordoloi, and Arun Das.

Earlier, CID arrested Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, the then Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station after collecting adequate evidence that he has taken illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused as a reward for extending undue favour illegally to Krishna Kamal Baruah.

Assam police Rajib Saikia said that the arrested three doctors were produced before the court, which sent them to two-day police custody.

Arrested police officer Rupam Phukan will be produced before the court today.

“Due to certain lapses in the investigation by Dhula P.S., the Assam Chief Minister after visiting the house of the victim has directed that the case be transferred to CID, Assam for thorough and detailed investigation.

“Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12 and a day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers and adequate evidence has been brought on record to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape under IPC and sexual assault on a minor child under POCSO Act,” CPRO Saikia told a news agency.

He said that during the investigation, CID exhumed the body and got a second postmortem conducted, consulted a panel of forensic medical experts, and conducted the DNA profiling of the main accused which matched with the fluids on the clothes of the victim girl.

“Accordingly, the detailed charge sheet has been filed on September 25 against the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah, who is presently in judicial custody,” Saikia added.