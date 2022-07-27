Guwahati: The police arrested a man suspected to be a wildlife smuggler in Jorhat on Wednesday.

However, the full details of the arrested person and all the charges were not immediately available, but the police said that he was arrested for possessing a rhino horn and he is suspected to be an active poacher.

Also Read: Assam: Police officer arrested for demanding bribe in Darrang

The police informed that the arrested person is a resident of Titabar.

The police have initiated an investigation into the origin of the seized rhino horn.

Also Read: Assam: Chain snatchers on a bike rob woman of Rs 2 lakh in Bajali

The illegal trade of rhino horns has been a major concern for the forest department. Rhinoceros horns develop from subcutaneous tissues and are made of keratinous mineralized compartments.

One major concern regarding this is that the horns lead to the killing of the greater one-horned rhino in Assam.