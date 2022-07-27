Guwahati: The officer-in-charge of the Kharupetia Police Station has been arrested on charges of extortion and blackmailing.

Reports claimed that police officer, Utpal Bora allegedly registered fake cases against two persons charging them both with stealing pipes belonging to the Jal Jeevan Scheme.

He was even accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the persons to settle the case.

Bora had allegedly registered the case while he was the OC of the Dhola Police Station.

Apart from this case, there were many allegations of him harassing people using certain cases while he later used to demand money.

The Darrang Police had initiated an inquiry on the alleged misconduct by the police officer and on finding certain leads on the allegations, he was arrested on Wednesday.