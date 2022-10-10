GUWAHATI: One suspected drug dealer was killed in police firing at Tinsukia district in Assam on Sunday.

The incident took place at Tongona Sengapathar area in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Police opened fired at the suspected drug dealer, after his gang allegedly pelted stones at security personnel.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Tongona village, where four suspected drug dealers were meeting. Seeing the police party, they started throwing stones,” an official claimed.

After being pelted stones upon, the police fired at the legs of the suspected drug dealers.

“He was taken to the hospital. Due to excessive blood loss, he succumbed to the injuries while being brought to hospital,” the official said.

While one suspected drug dealer was killed in police firing, three others were arrested.