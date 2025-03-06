Dibrugarh: Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust, along with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), conducted a survey on HPV Vaccination Awareness and Willingness among 160 students in Upper Assam.

The survey aimed to assess students’ awareness, hesitancy, and willingness to get the HPV vaccine and its availability.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The study highlighted the need for proactive vaccination initiatives to prevent HPV-related diseases, including cervical cancer.

The survey, which gathered responses from various participants, found that less than 1% of respondents had received the HPV vaccine. Around 60.1% stated they had not had the opportunity to do so, while 14.9% were unaware of the vaccine. The majority couldn’t take it due to its high cost.

“10.7% cited cost as a major barrier, while a smaller percentage expressed concerns about side effects or uncertainty about its necessity. Encouragingly, 88.1% of unvaccinated respondents showed interest in receiving the HPV vaccine if it were available at a subsidized rate,” the release stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It continued, “The majority of respondents strongly supported including the HPV vaccine in routine immunization programs. These findings emphasize the urgent need for greater awareness campaigns, accessibility initiatives, and government-supported vaccination drives to ensure widespread protection against HPV-related diseases.”

The release further stated, “All three organizations urge healthcare authorities to prioritize HPV vaccination programs, enhance affordability, and educate the public on its benefits. With the high level of interest in subsidized vaccination, targeted initiatives can significantly improve vaccination rates and contribute to the prevention of cervical and other HPV-related cancers.”

To facilitate vaccination among beneficiaries, Pratishruti, IMA, and FOGSI initiated a vaccination drive in Dibrugarh district. On March 6, the first 100 girls received their vaccinations at the Dibrugarh IMA House.

Since Serum Institute of India started producing Cervavac at a much lower cost, it has become significantly more affordable, increasing accessibility.