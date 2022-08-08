North Lakhimpur: A storm that lashed north Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday night left a trail of destruction in the area.

The storm’s worst affected areas were Bogoleejan on the north-western area of North Lakhimpur, Kakoi-Rajgarh on the Assam-Arunachal boundary, and Dhakuwakhona.

The storm damaged houses and other properties. Many trees were uprooted by the late-night storm causing damage to houses and other infrastructures

The fall of trees disrupted the power supply across North Lakhimpur till Monday afternoon.

In the Dhakuwakhona sub-division, the falling trees disrupted the normal traffic on the Dhakuwakhona-Dhemaji PWD road.

Students of Harhi HS School could not move on the road from Panigaon, Deoliyagaon side as big fallen trees blocked the way.

The storm brought disaster to many Muga growers in Dhakuwakhona. A Muga hosting Som tree plantation was completely destroyed in the Gobindapur area of Dhakuwakhona.

One Tansila Garh of Dezoo Grant of Lakhimpur was killed due to the storm as a tree fell over his house when he was asleep.