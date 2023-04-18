DIBRUGARH: A 55-year-old-man was hit by a motorcycle on Sunday morning in Assam’s Dibrugarh and he fall on a nearby pond where he died, according to a delayed report.

The deceased has been identified as Keshab Bharalua(55), resident of Lezai Dhigola Gaon, Dibrugarh.

The incident took place at Lezai Dhigola Gaon on Sunday morning.

According to locals, three youth riding a motorcycle hit the 55-year-old man on Sunday morning and he fall on a pond and later his dead body was recovered from the pond.

The three youths who were riding the motorcycle has been identified as Kanoi Pangin, Krishna Chetia and Babul Chetia.

Later, the dead body of the person was found floating on the pond.

“On Sunday morning we have seen three youths fallen on a pond in our village.

“We have helped them to come out from the pond.

“We have given road to pull out their motorcycle from the pond.

“But they didn’t tell us that they have hit a person and that he has also fallen on the same pond. T

“he youth fled away from the scene. If they told us we could have saved the person,” said a villager.

The agitated villagers gheraoed the police station demanding arrest of the three youth.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and started investigation.

“An FIR was lodged and we have started search operation to find out the youths who fled away after the incident,” said a police official.