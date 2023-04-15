Assam Career : Apply for 33 vacancies in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for 33 vacant positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1

Commerce : 1

Assamese : 1

Pharmaceutical Sciences : 1

Sociology : 1

Life Sciences : 1

Petroleum Technology : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200/- – 2,18,200/-

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Rules & Regulations

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 9

Subject wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1

Life Sciences : 1

Economics : 1

Mathematics : 1

Applied Geology : 2

Physics : 1

History : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,31,400/- – 2,17,100/-

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Rules & Regulations

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 17

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Life Sciences : 1

Commerce : 3

Applied Geology : 2

Statistics : 1

Anthropology : 2

Sociology : 1

Physics : 1

Economics : 1

Mathematics : 2

English : 1

Assamese : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 57,700/- – 1,42,400/-

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Rules & Regulations

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with photocopies of certificates / mark sheets, proof of date of birth, caste certificate, etc. and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees one

thousand five hundred only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000). The applications must reach the Registrar i/c, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, PIN-786004 by 12th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here