Guwahati: Three members of a family in north Assam’s Sonitpur district have been served a notice to prove their citizenship for the third time.

The Sonitpur Foreigner’s Tribunal on June 8 served the notice on 66-year-old Nata Sundari, her husband Kashi Nath Mandal, 68, a daily wage worker and their son Govinda, 40.

The notice stated they entered India illegally between January 1, 1966, and March 23, 1971, and that they need to depose before the tribunal to prove their citizenship.

This is the third time that the family from Balijan Kacahri village in Sonitpur district will have to prove that they are Indians.

In 2016, they were declared genuine Indian citizens by the Sonitpur tribunal after they furnished the legal documents.

“My father, Kashi Nath, was again handed a notice in 2018. This was the second time he got such a notice. We contested it in the tribunal and the ruling was in favour of my father. My father then stated to the magistrate that he is sick and tired of proving to be an Indian in his own motherland and doesn’t want to go through the legal harassment again,” Nakul Mandal, the second son of Kashi Nath Mandal told ND TV.

He said 38 members of their joint family have their names in the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) 1951.

Why we are being harassed again when we were declared Indians citizens by the court twice, Nakul said.

On May 6, the Gauhati High Court maintained that a person who has proved their citizenship once cannot be asked about it again.