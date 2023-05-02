SIVASAGAR: The court of Sivasagar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Assam has granted bail to Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha.

Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested on Tuesday (May 2) by the Assam police lin Sivasagar on charges of ‘extortion’ and ‘abuse’.

Bir Lachit Sena leader, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly trying to “extort money” from a businessman in upper Assam and verbally abusing him when he refused to pay.

The CCTV footage, dated April 28, shows Chaliha and a group of men entering the businessman’s establishment in Sivasagar, Assam and engaging in a heated argument.

Chaliha is seen spitting on the businessman’s face before leaving the premises.

Chaliha allegedly demanded money for a socio-cultural event that the businessman had allegedly not paid for.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, later prompting the Assam police to take action.

Chaliha was reportedly put under house arrest by the Assam police and para-military forces two days before his arrest.

After the video went viral, the Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed that Chaliha had been arrested and lawful action had been taken against him.