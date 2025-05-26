Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that work on Silchar’s greenfield airport is expected to commence within the current year.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on his official social media handle X following a recent meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Taking to his official social media handle X, the Chief Minister stated that he had an excellent meeting with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram MNK.

“We spoke at length on expanding air connectivity and infrastructure in the North East”, the Chief Minister asserted.

He stated that the work for Silchar’s greenfield airport is likely to begin this year.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Had an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @RamMNK Ji. We spoke at length on expanding air connectivity and infrastructure in the North East. Some key takeaways



1?? Work for Silchar’s greenfield airport is likely to begin this year.



2?? Hon’ble… pic.twitter.com/fsTOWfqjEe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2025

The Chief Minister stated that during the meeting, Minister Ram M.N.K. reportedly assured the expansion of the crucial Assam’s Rupsi airport, signaling a commitment to bolstering regional aviation hubs.

“Soon, cities like Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar are expected to see increased accessibility to more Indian cities with the introduction of new flight connections”, the Chief Minister asserted.

Chief Minister further stated that the state will try and get several more first-time fliers airborne as the state aim to revisit UDAN in the region, by making it more effective, vibrant and sustainable.

Chief Minister added that the efforts are also underway to get “several more first-time fliers airborne” by revisiting the UDAN scheme in the region to make the regional connectivity scheme “more effective, vibrant, and sustainable.