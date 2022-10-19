Guwahati: Sightsavers India launched a one-of-its-kind Vision Centre under RAAHI- National Truckers Eye Health Programme with the support of Cholamandalam in Guwahati.

This is Sightsavers’ first footprint in the Northeast touching the east-west corridor, said a statement.

RAAHI seeks to ensure that truckers with refractive errors receive prescription glasses in the most convenient way possible while ensuring they wear them consistently and that they seek regular eye examinations.

It is estimated that more than 40% of truck drivers in Guwahati are expected to have a refractive error. Sightsavers aims to reach out to more than 15000 truck drivers.

The Project looks forward to supporting the members of the trucking community with health care focusing on eye health.

The program uses an integrated hub-and-spoke model at the vision centre. The program provides drivers with vision screening, refraction, blood pressure examinations, body weight measurements, cataract check-up services, and eye-health counselling along with referral advice.

RN Mohanty, the CEO of Sightsavers India, said, “We are now one more step closer to completely eradicating avoidable blindness from India and encouraging people to live a life of dignity and purpose. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to Cholamandalm for supporting us in this great humanitarian cause.”

Narendera Kumar, Sr. Associate VP -HR Operations & CSR -Chennai CHOLA, said, “Commercial vehicle crew members are often subjected to significant health hazards and risks, failing health conditions, especially deteriorating eyesight.”

“They are always on the highway, which robs them of the opportunities to seek timely check-ups and health care. With the backing of significant experience across 1148 locations in India for the last 44 years, we at Cholamandalam understand the hardships faced by commercial vehicle crew members (CVCMs),” Kumar said.

“Our aim is to provide support and bring assistance to them and their family members. We are executing a slew of supporting activities all free of cost blended with technology and with a focus on sustainability through our CSR efforts. We are positive that our latest vision centre project in the North- East would help the CVCMs enter a better life,” he added.

Sightsavers is a development organisation working to eliminate avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disability.