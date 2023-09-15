GUWAHATI: Assam is facing a big shortage of teachers in the state’s schools and colleges.

Over 16,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant in schools and colleges across Assam.

This was informed by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu in the state assembly.

While, schools are running short of 15,752 teachers, around 1300 teachers’ posts are lying vacant in different colleges and universities across Assam.

The Assam education minister revealed these numbers while responding to a query from Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

Additionally, another 2830 non-teaching posts in schools across Assam are also vacant.

Moreover, 1686 head teacher posts, 320 principal posts and 499 vice-principal posts are also remaining vacant in Assam schools and colleges.

Pegu also informed that 860 assistant professor posts in various colleges across Assam are also lying vacant.

On the other hand, 465 teaching posts in state-run universities across Assam are also lying vacant.