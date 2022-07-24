Guwahati: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajesh Prasad passed away in Guwahati on Sunday due to post Covid complications. He was 52.

Prasad breathed his last at 2.30 pm on Sunday at Swagata Super Speciality Hospital at Maligaon in Guwahati.

Sources said he has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since July 22 due to multiple complications.

A post-graduate in History, Prasad was a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Born on November 8, 1970, Prasad originally hails from Bihar.

Currently, he was posted as Principal Secretary to the Assam government. He served as Principal Secretary to Excise, Irrigation and Soil Conservation departments.

Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu has condoled the untimely demise of Prasad.

“Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Principal Secretary, senior IAS officer, Shri Rajesh Prasad. He was a truly good officer and a good person. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for their well-being,” Pegu said in a tweet.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora has also mourned the untimely demise of the senior IAS officer.

