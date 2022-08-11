Guwahati: Senior IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur is all set to become the next Chief Secretary of Assam.

Barthakur will take over the charge from Jishnu Barua, the outgoing Chief Secretary of Assam, who will retire on August 31, 2022.

“Shri Paban Kumar Borthakur, IAS is appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam with effect from the date of superannuation of Shri Jishnu Barua, IAS, Chief Secretary, Assam on August 31, 2022,” said an official notification.

Borthakur is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary for Transformation & Development, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Departments and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal departments.

According to an official notification issued on Thursday, Baruah will continue as Chairman of APDCL for a period of two years after his superannuation as chief secretary on August 31.

A 1989 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Borthakur originally hails from Kaliabor in Central Assam’s Nagaon district.

58-year-old Borathakur completed his M Sc in Physics from Delhi University.