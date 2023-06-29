Guwahati: Prohibitory orders under Cr PC Section 144 have been issued in the College Road area of Silchar town in Assam’s Cachar district following a clash between people from two communities.

According to officials, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area as simmering tension prevailed and there was a likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquillity.

The clash, which erupted between individuals from two communities, resulted in the damage of vehicles. Some people were also injured after one group pelted stones at them.

Fortunately, the Cachar police swiftly intervened, bringing the situation under control and preventing further escalation of violence.

Reports of the clash began surfacing on social media, disrupting the communal harmony that Silchar prided itself on, especially during the celebration of Eid-Al-Adha.

Amidst the chaos, people belonging to the Muslim community claimed that their homes had been invaded in an alleged attempt to investigate slaughtering activities.

They also expressed their distress over the damage caused to their place of worship.

On the other hand, people from another community asserted that innocent commuters had been subjected to unprovoked attacks and religious slurs.

Assam police DIG (Southern Range) Kankan Jyoti Saikia, said additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace.

“The situation is under control. We have identified several sensitive areas and deployed additional forces. While some tensions did arise, peace has been restored. I appeal to the local residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands,” said DIG Saikia.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta arrived at the scene promptly and engaged in discussions with both parties involved in the clash.

SP Mahatta emphasized the importance of not being swayed by rumours and urged the public to refrain from spreading baseless information.