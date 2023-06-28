SILCHAR: An MLA, belonging to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), was arrested by the Assam police on Wednesday (June 28).

AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was arrested by the Assam police for allegedly assaulting a worker of the ruling BJP in Hailakandi district.

The Assam AIUDF MLA has also been accused of vandalising a car.

AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was arrested by the Assam police based on an FIR filed by BJP worker Atabur Rahman.

Rahman filed the FIR against AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury at the Panchgram police station in Hailakandi district of Assam on June 27.

According to sources, arrested AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury is being lodged at the Hailakandi Sadar police station in Assam.