Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has decided to hold the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) General Science paper, which was cancelled on Monday following a paper leak, on March 30.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has said that Matric or Class 10 English paper which was cancelled at one exam centre in Cachar will take place on March 28.

“The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice,” minister Pegu said in a tweet.

The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice. @himantabiswa #HSLC pic.twitter.com/4YM2JGmDIL — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 13, 2023

Originally, the HSLC science exam paper was scheduled for March 13 but was cancelled after reports of a paper leak.

“General Science examination of the ongoing HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. The next date will be announced in due course,” Pegu tweeted on Sunday Night.

A police case has been filed in connection with the paper leak, minister Pegu said, adding that the CID has been ordered to probe the matter.

Around four lakh students are appearing for the Assam Class ten board examinations.