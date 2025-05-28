Guwahati: Maya Das, a revered woman known for her piety, honesty, and dedication to human service, passed away peacefully in Guwahati on Wednesday. She was 86.

Born on July 30, 1938, in Golaghat, Maya Das was the daughter of Purna Chandra Dutta and Putou Dutta.

From a young age, she was recognized for her kind and pious nature. At just 15, she married the prominent physician Dr. Roy Mohan Das.

A devoted disciple of Satsang, Sri Sri Thakur Anukulchandra, Maya Das committed her life to serving humanity, embodying her faith through action.

She leaves behind a grieving family: two sons and a daughter.

Her demise has cast a pall of sorrow not only over her immediate family but also the wider community and the countless disciples of Anukul Thakur who held her in high esteem.